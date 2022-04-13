FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky General Assembly voted Wednesday to overridde Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of legislation funding public charter schools.
The House voted 52-46 to send House Bill 9, sponsored by House Majority Whip Chad McCoy, to the Senate for further consideration. The Senate later voted to override Beshear's veto on a 22-15 vote, making the measure law.
Charter schools have been legal in Kentucky since 2017, but they have lacked a permanent funding source. HB 9 would require federal, state and local tax dollars to flow to charter schools based on proportionate per-pupil funding.
Beshear said in his veto message that he believed the funding mechanism outlined in HB 9 and the requirements that pilot charter urban academies open in Jefferson County and northern Kentucky were unconstitutional.
