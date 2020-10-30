LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Hardin County Schools will transition to distance learning next week amid an escalation of COVID-19 cases in the county, one of several in the highest category of the state’s coronavirus incidence rate metric.
The district, which has offered both in-person and virtual learning, will begin nontraditional instruction Wednesday, with students learning from home for at least three days, according to a news release. Hardin County’s COVID-19 incidence rate is currently 37.7 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, putting it in the state’s “red zone.”
At that point, state guidance urges schools in such counties to implement distance learning and cancel athletic competitions until local COVID-19 incidence rates drop. Sixty-eight of Kentucky’s 120 counties are currently in red, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
Superintendent Teresa Morgan cited the growth in local COVID-19 cases as the reason classrooms will be closed next week. A decision on instruction for the following week will be made Thursday, according to the district’s news release.
Morgan said students and staff “have done an absolutely amazing job” in adhering to public health guidance inside HCS schools, such as wearing masks and social distancing.
“I’m proud of our HCS family for doing its part to maintain safe and student-centered environments,” she said in a statement. “Our local health officials have shared with us that our students and staff are doing a phenomenal job of preventing the spread of COVID-19 and that the community spread is now impacting our ability to continue with in-person instruction next week.”
Distance learning assignments will be provided to students Friday through Google Classroom, with students expected to complete them by Wednesday and meet online with teachers for the rest of the week.
Information on the district’s nontraditional instruction plans, including how to access wireless internet, if needed, can be found at www.hardin.kyschools.us.
“Our schools know who the students are that need devices and/or hotspots,” Morgan said. “We encourage parents to keep an open line of communication with their teachers and school staff to let us know what their students need.”
Meals will be available for pickup at schools from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day during nontraditional instruction, according to the news release.
