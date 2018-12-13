LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Finance Authority agreed to hire HNTB Corp. to oversee the RiverLink toll network at a meeting in Indianapolis on Thursday, an agency spokeswoman confirmed.
The selection still must be approved by the Kentucky-Indiana Joint Board, the top decision-making panel for RiverLink, at its December 18 meeting, said Stephanie McFarlane, a finance authority spokeswoman.
If approved, she said, HNTB would be based out of its existing Louisville office and have a team that includes David Talley, who was formerly the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s innovative finance manager – the top state employee for the toll project.
Terms of the contract were not immediately available.
Kansas City, Mo.-based HNTB would replace Parsons Transportation Group, which was working under an annual contract capped at $968,565.
The toll adviser job oversees the work of Kapsch TrafficCom, the Austrian firm that operates RiverLink, the network of tolls on the Interstate 65 Lincoln and Kennedy bridges downtown and the Lewis and Clark Bridge between Prospect, Ky., and Utica, Ind.
Previous coverage:
Kentucky, Indiana seek firm to oversee RiverLink
Documents: Bridge officials worked to move RiverLink call center to Louisville area
It cost nearly $16 million to run RiverLink last year. Where did that money go?
Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.