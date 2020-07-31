LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A finalist for Kentucky’s education commissioner vacancy is leaving Jefferson County Public Schools effective July 31.
Felicia Cumings Smith, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning at JCPS, recently submitted her resignation to Kentucky’s largest school district, according to spokesperson Mark Hebert.
She did not give a reason for her departure in the resignation letter, Hebert said. WDRB News has requested a copy of the letter.
Smith, who did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment, was among three finalists to become Kentucky’s next education commissioner.
The Kentucky Board of Education picked Jason Glass, superintendent of Jeffco Public Schools in Colorado, as the state’s education commissioner July 10. He will earn $260,000 annually in the role.
Smith has been an assistant superintendent at JCPS since 2017. Before joining the district, she served as a senior program officer of K-12 education for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, director of Kentucky field work for the National Center on Education and the Economy, chief executive of the National Institute for School Leadership and associate commissioner at the Kentucky Department of Education.
She began her teaching career at JCPS as an elementary and reading resource teacher in 1996.
This report may be updated.
