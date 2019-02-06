LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The grades are in – and they’re not stellar for Kentucky’s infrastructure.
The state earned a "C-" mark for its array of roads, bridges, dams and other structures, according to a study released Wednesday by the Kentucky section of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
Researchers awarded the state’s hazardous waste facilities the lowest grade, a “D,” placing those sites in “poor” condition. Kentucky’s dams, levees and roads were graded “D+.”
The report card concluded that the state needs $1.6 billion to clean up hundreds of old and abandoned waste sites that still pose a risk to human health, along with more than 60 sites being assessed, but only has an annual budget of $450,000.
Kentucky also has seen an increase in “high-hazard” dams that could cause major property damage and even death if they fail, the group found. Meanwhile, the state’s network of levees is aging, with nearly half built more than 50 years ago.
The best grades went to solid waste facilities, such as recycling centers and landfills, and the state’s energy network. Both garnered a “B-.”
To fix the low marks, the engineers’ organization suggests a “big picture approach” to infrastructure spending, among other solutions.
This story will be updated.
