LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – A Louisville Metro Police officer has been charged with sexual abuse and harassment for allegedly tying a woman’s hands behind her back, groping and kissing her during multiple trips to her place of employment.
Officer Robert Neff has been charged with three counts of official misconduct, two charges of third-degree sexual abuse and harassment with physical conduct. The charges are all misdemeanors and Neff was not arrested.
Neff, 25, is accused of going to a Thornton’s gas station on Taylor Blvd. multiple times in March while on duty and harassing and sexually abusing a female employee. The woman is identified only by her initials in the complaint.
Attorney Steven Schroering, who is representing Neff, said his client would plead not guilty when he is arraigned next month but declined further comment.
On March 10, Neff allegedly went to the Thornton’s and “tied victim’s hands behind her back with plastic,” according to a police citation. He untied her with a knife when she pulled away, according to the report.
Later that day, Neff came back, followed the woman into the backroom of the gas station and gave her a hug and kiss, “both of which were unwanted by the victim,” police said.
The officer was in the store nearly two hours while on duty that day.
The next day, Neff returned and told the woman he wanted to be in a relationship with her, according to the police report. When she said she wasn’t interested, the officer told her he wanted a kiss.
Later that day, the officer again followed the woman into a backroom of the business and “under the guise of performing a search … touched (her) chest area with both hands,” police allege.
While the woman continued to work and try to avoid Neff, he followed her around the store, speaking with her and other employees for about 45 minutes, police say.
He then followed her into the backroom again and performed another “search,” where he put his hand under her shirt, grabbed her bra and shook it and ran his hand up the inside of both her legs, according to the police report.
When Neff asked the woman to take a shoe and sock off, she refused. After briefly taking her shoe, Neff left the store. He had been there more than two hours, according to police.
The alleged victim reported the incident to another police officer.
Sgt. Lamont Washington, a spokesman for the department, said "an investigation was conducted by LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit after concerns were brought to a supervisor from someone inside the department."
Neff, who is assigned to the 6th Division, was placed on administrative reassignment on March 23. The case is under internal review by the police department.
Neff is scheduled to be arraigned on June 16.
This story may be updated.
