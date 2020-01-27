NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police detectives in New Albany say a man arrested at the Louisville airport earlier this month produced child pornography, including a video of him molesting a 2-year-old girl.
In addition, detectives say Robert Brown Jr. had "more than 1,000" images of child pornography on thumb drives. In one video, a 12-year-old girl is involved in multiple sex acts with a dog, according to police.
Brown, 47, was arrested at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport when he stepped off of a plane Jan. 17. He is charged with two counts of child exploitation.
The charges involve pictures and videos of children aged 1 to 17.
Brown did not deny he owned the drives, police told a judge during a probable cause hearing on Jan. 16 in Floyd County Superior Court. Detectives interviewed Brown the previous week.
Officer Phil Kaiser described the pictures and videos in testimony as "both male and female children in numerous sexual positions and acts," according to audio of the hearing obtained by WDRB News. Some of those included adults performing sex acts on the children.
Kaiser said police executed a search warrant on Brown's home in New Albany on Jan. 6. During that search, officers confiscated a number of items including two thumb drives meant to be backups of an iPhone.
Kaiser testified that he believed more charges would be filed against Brown, including dissemination of child pornography and child molestation.
Detectives say they reviewed one video in which a man assaults a 2-year-old girl with a wash rag. Kaiser said he believes Brown’s voice can be heard in the video.
Most of the images and videos are from the internet, Kaiser said.
Police say Brown's ex-girlfriend alerted them to the alleged child porn after she guessed the password on his iPad.
At the Jan. 16 hearing, Kaiser said he had "many more" devices to go through.
Kaiser's attorney, Richard Rush, said last Friday that Brown pleaded not guilty to the charges and should be presumed innocent.
"We have a right to presumed innocence in this country and Robert is obviously emotional about this, he's not accustomed to where he is," Rush said. "It's a difficult case. These types of allegations are such that I think that there's a rush to judgment."
Lead prosecutor on the case Chris Lane, declined to comment when reached by phone.
Brown has a $100,000 cash bond. He is scheduled for a bond reduction hearing on Tuesday.
Related Stories:
- Pilot arrested on child porn charges at Louisville airport pleads not guilty
- Pilot arrested on child porn charges at Louisville airport to be moved to Floyd County
- POLICE: Pilot arrested at Louisville airport on 'extraordinarily disturbing' child exploitation charges
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.