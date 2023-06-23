LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Metro government budget approved Thursday takes steps to address aging city-owned dams, requiring routine updates of their conditions and setting aside money that can be used to make needed repairs.
The state of local dams grabbed public officials’ attention in March, when the Silver Crystal Dam near Fairdale suffered a partial collapse that prompted a public warning that the impoundment could fail.
WDRB News later reported that one-fourth of all at-risk public and private dams in Jefferson County are in poor or worse condition.
There are 20 significant- and high-hazard dams in Louisville – structures that would likely result in death or property damage if they fail. Metro Parks & Recreation owns one high-hazard dam in poor condition and has ignored state recommendations to create emergency plans for it and two other dams.
In amending and passing the one-year spending plan put forth by Mayor Craig Greenberg, Metro Council is allocating nearly $5 million to the parks department to spend on deferred maintenance, including on dams and other infrastructure, according to the council.
It also asks parks leaders to work with Louisville Metro Emergency Management Services to take inventory of their dams’ conditions, make a maintenance plan and create emergency plans for those dams. That information must be reported to the council four times a year.
“We're going to get a comprehensive plan,” said Metro Council member Dan Seum Jr., R-13th District, who pushed for the budget language about dams. “It's all important.”
Seum’s district in Fairdale and surrounding areas has four at-risk dams, including the Silver Crystal Dam and another privately owned one, the dam at Big Horn Lake. He also represents people living near two high-hazard, city-owned dams – Tom Wallace Lake and Mitchell Hill Lake. Mitchell Hill is in poor condition.
“Not everything's perfect and things are going to wear out, but we've got to have a plan if they do, you know, and then in the meantime, we want to make sure we've got money in for deferred maintenance.”
The emergency plans referenced in the budget also are now required under a new Kentucky law, although it's expected to take several years for rules to be ironed out. The Kentucky Division of Water has begun drafting the regulations, Energy and Environment Cabinet spokesman John Mura said in an email.
Jon Reiter, a Louisville parks department spokesman, said his agency will be "working closely" with local emergency management officials on the plans.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.