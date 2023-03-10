LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews were working Friday to stabilize an earthen dam near Fairdale that emergency management officials say is at risk of failing.
A pipe was being used to lower water levels at the 73-year-old Silver Crystal Dam at 915 South Park Road, with the Kentucky Division of Water also sending pumps, said John Mura, spokesman for the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet. The privately-owned dam is inspected by the state.
"We have equipment on the way that will help drain the lake faster," Mura said.
Asked if the entire impoundment will need to be drained, he said: "It may come to that."
Jesse Elbouab, spokeswoman for Kentucky Emergency Management, said the dam's owners first notified state officials of "an issue" on Wednesday and told them they were monitoring the structure.
A large hole was visible on one side of the dam's top edge, and WDRB News observed water also seeping from other parts of the built-up berm on Friday.
The dam was last inspected in April 2021 and rated in "fair" condition, Mura said. It is considered a "significant" hazard dam, which he said means that a failure "may cause significant damage to property and project operation, but loss of human life is not envisioned."
The South Park Fishing Club owns the dam and is responsible for maintaining it. A related entity, the South Park Country Club, was meeting about the dam's status on Friday morning and planned to issue a statement later, a representative said.
Metro Council member Dan Seum Jr., who represents the area, and Louisville Metro Emergency Services Director Jody Meiman said residents should be cautious if flash flooding occurs and not drive into high water.
Louisville officials said Thursday that areas downstream could see minor flooding if the dam fails, including South Park Road, Farmers Lane and Hornback Road.
The National Weather Service will keep in place a flood advisory for the area "until the situation is resolved," said Jessica Wethington, spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Emergency Services.
Mura said there have been several instances of dams across Kentucky needing to be drained or have water levels lowered in the past year over concerns of possible failures or breaches, including at a dam at Lake George in Marion, Ky., last summer.
This story may be updated.
