LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials issued a flash flood advisory Thursday for part of southern Jefferson County because an earthen dam is in danger of failing.
Jefferson County Emergency Management said the Silver Crystal Dam at 915 South Park Road near Fairdale could fail.
Silver Crystal Dam In Louisville At Risk Of Failure. The Areas Of Concern In My Video On The WDRB Weather App... https://t.co/9e44EILgtu https://t.co/zI78J2CgsJ pic.twitter.com/NBxPoqv8vq— Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) March 9, 2023
An advisory said emergency responders are aware of the situation and the dam is being monitored by the property owner and their engineers. If the dam does begin to fail, a flash flood warning will be issued.
Areas downstream of the dam east of Fairdale could experience minor flooding, if the failure occurs. Areas that would be impacted are Wilson Creek, including South Park Road, Farmers Lane and Hornback Road, as well as South Park Country Club and Silver Lake.
The dam, built in 1950, is owned by the South Park Fishing Club and was last inspected in February 2018, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' National Inventory of Dams database.
It is regulated by the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet. Inspectors rated the dam in "fair" condition in 2018, meaning that "no existing dam safety deficiencies are recognized for normal operating conditions. Rare or extreme hydrologic and/or seismic events may result in a dam safety deficiency. Risk may be in the range to take further action," according to federal guidelines.
The Association of State Dam Safety Officials lists the dam as one of 130 in Kentucky considered a "significant" hazard. The failure of such dams would likely not result in loss of life, but "can cause economic loss, environment damage, disruption of lifeline facilities, or impact other concerns," federal guidelines say.
The dam isn't required to have an emergency action plan, a document that typically includes evacuation maps and key information for first responders.
Railroad tracks that run parallel to South Park Road could also flood, so emergency officials are warning people in the area to use caution and be prepared to act quickly.
