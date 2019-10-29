LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jewish Hospital and several other healthcare properties around Louisville are about to get new names as the University of Louisville takes over KentuckyOne Health’s local assets, which is set to close on Friday.
Jewish Hospital will be combined with U of L Hospital to form a single entity with two campuses and will be called, “U of L Hospital - Jewish Campus,” according to a news release from U of L.
“The name respects Jewish Hospital’s history as a leader in cardiovascular services, neurosciences and transplantation while also preserving its legacy of serving the community,” U of L said in the release.
Meanwhile, two historically Catholic hospitals -- Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Our Lady of Peace psychiatric hospital – will lose their Catholic affiliation at the request of the Archdiocese of Louisville.
They will become U of L Health – Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and U of L Health – Peace Hospital, respectively.
Crosses adorning the outside of the buildings will be removed, but the hospitals will maintain their chapels, including the Sky Chapel at Mary & Elizabeth, and “many other artifacts that reflect the legacy of the Catholic faith and the rich heritage of the hospitals,” according to the release.
The other KentuckyOne Health facilities will take on the U of L Health brand, as follows:
- U of L Health - Frazier Rehab Institute
- U of L Health - Rudd Heart and Lung Center
- U of L Health - Shelbyville Hospital
- U of L Health - Medical Center Southwest
- U of L Health - Medical Center South (Shepherdsville)
- U of L Health - Medical Center East
- U of L Health - Medical Center Northeast
U of L President Neeli Bendapudi announced in August that U of L would step in to save Jewish Hospital, which she claimed was on the verge of closure but for a sale.
Because the properties are distressed, the deal actually involves KentuckyOne Health and affiliates providing a net $126 million to U of L in cash, debt forgiveness and other sources over a four-year period.
In addition, the university is banking on a partially forgivable $50 million loan from state government, which lawmakers cannot approve until January 2020, two months after U of L is set to close on the transaction.