LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawyer for Breonna Taylor's family claims the undercover officers who raided her home in March, shooting and killing her, had been assigned body cameras and wore them in other investigations.
In fact, attorney Sam Aguiar said other officers from the Criminal Interdiction Unit were wearing body cameras when serving a warrant on the main suspects of the drug investigation that night, including Jamarcus Glover, at a home on Elliott Avenue in the Russell neighborhood.
After Taylor was shot, the Louisville police officers at Glover's home were ordered to turn off their body cameras, Aguiar alleges in court records filed Tuesday.
"It seems awfully coincidental that the location where there was a fatal police shooting didn't have body cams," Aguiar said in an interview. "I'm not sure why some were wearing body camera and some were not."
And he said "it's clear from objective evidence" that the initial statements from police that the interdiction units aren't equipped with body cams is "100 percent false."
Former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad has said that members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit were not required to wear body cameras. Police have said there is no footage of the Taylor shooting.
Aguiar said there is body camera footage from the officers involved in raiding Taylor's home -- Sgt. Jon Mattingly, Det. Myles Cosgrove and Det. Brett Hankison -- in previous cases. He said he confirmed this "through citations identifying the usage of (body cameras)."
"Since day one, LMPD has portrayed a narrative of the events which is inconsistent with that which has been identified by the Plaintiff throughout the course of the investigation," Aguiar said in a court motion. "Meanwhile, information on the officers' devices, which is critical towards ascertaining the truth, has not been disclosed or produced."
The motion asks a Jefferson Circuit Court judge to order police not to destroy any body cam footage from the night as well as cell phone data, emails and other information, which he has requested be stored by a neutral party.
Aguiar also claims the apartment complex where Taylor lived has security cameras but LMPD has not provided footage from them.
And while police have said the three officers rammed through Taylor's door, Aguiar claims a fourth officer was with them, Lt. Shawn Hoover, but police have not disclosed any information about his presence.
The shooting of Taylor, a black woman, has drawn national scrutiny and protests throughout the country. Taylor was shot eight times.
Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has told police he thought they were being robbed and fired at officers when they rushed in, hitting one in the leg. An attempted murder charge against him was dismissed.
As part of his motion, Aguiar claims that the officers were focusing extra attention on Jamarcus Glover because he taunted them on social media.
In February, an LMPD officer impounded Glover's vehicle and confiscated a bank statement, according to Aguair's motion.
Within the week leading up to the raid on Taylor's home, officers attempted to confiscate drug related items from Glover's home and "struck out on this search, prompting Glover to taunt them on social media for coming out empty."
On March 12, Det. Josh Jaynes sought and obtained five no-knock warrants on Glover and others, including Taylor. While the warrant for Taylor's home was approved before 1 p.m., that day, it wasn't served until after midnight.
Glover was arrested about 12:40 a.m. and "shortly thereafter," LMPD officers raided Taylor's home, Aguiar said.
The officers raiding Taylor's home were in plain clothes but were required to have a patrol officer present in order to flash blue lights upon entry, Aguiar argues, and that officer would have been required to have body cam activated.
Body cam footage from other officers at the scene that night has not been turned over, Aguiar wrote in the motion.
Hankison, according to Aguiar, fired more than 20 shots, "the majority of which were fired blindly from outside the home through windows which were covered by shades and blinds." Aguiar also claims Hankison fired into an adjacent apartment where a pregnant mother and her five-year-old child lived.
After the shooting, Aguiar claims, Hankison left the scene and could not be located by LMPD.
"Nothing has been produced to date establishing his whereabouts," Aguiar wrote.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.