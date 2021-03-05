LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools will bring middle and high school students back five days a week for classroom instruction once the district returns from spring break in April, Superintendent Greg Schultz announced Friday.
Schultz, in a letter to families, cited the county's declining COVID-19 incidence rate for dropping its hybrid schedule for middle and high school students who have selected the district's in-person learning option starting April 12.
As of Thursday, Oldham County's COVID-19 incidence rate was 14.3 new daily cases per 100,000 residents based on a seven-day average.
"This plan has endorsement from the Oldham County Health Department and we will continue to follow Kentucky’s Healthy at School Guidelines, including temperature checks, masks, and social distancing to the best extent possible," Schultz wrote.
"With increased attendance, distancing and classroom configurations will fluctuate. We plan to utilize additional rooms and spaces during lunch to ensure 6 foot distancing of students."
OCS will continue offering a virtual learning option for families through the end of the school year.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.