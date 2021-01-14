LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools will resume in-person classes Tuesday, Superintendent Greg Schultz announced in a districtwide letter Thursday.
The decision has been backed by the Oldham County Health Department based on recent COVID-19 case trends outside of long-term care and correctional facilities, Schultz said.
While Oldham County’s COVID-19 incidence rate is among the highest in Kentucky at 134.3 new daily cases per 100,000 residents as of Wednesday, the district reports a fraction of the cases have been detected outside of confined living environments.
Of the 247 cases reported in Oldham County on Wednesday, the district reported on its COVID-19 database that 19 were found outside long-term care and correctional facilities according to the local health department.
“We have been in communication with the Oldham County Health Department and have their backing to resume in-person instruction, as they agree that bringing students back into this controlled environment may help curb community spread,” Schultz said in the letter.
The district plans to resume an alternating schedule for middle and high school students and a normal schedule for elementary and preschool students.
The Oldham County Health Department will also get an allotment of COVID-19 vaccines for school employees earlier than expected, “with half the doses for OCS employees coming next week and the other half the following week,” Schultz said in the letter.
“We are waiting for a schedule from the health department on when these shots can be administered,” he said. “There will be additional communication sent once that schedule is set by the health department, as it could impact the school schedule.”
