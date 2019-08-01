JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (WDRB) – At least one person died and five others were injured after authorities said a natural gas pipeline ruptured early Thursday in Lincoln County, Ky., triggering an explosion and massive fire that climbed hundreds of feet into the air.
Lisa Renee Derringer, 58, was killed, according to Lincoln County Coroner Farris Marcum.
The blast, which happened around 1 a.m., destroyed nearby railroad tracks and forced about 75 people from the Indian Camp trailer park in the Moreland area to evacuate to a church in Stanford. The ground in the area was scorched and smoke could still be seen at around 11:30 a.m.
The rupture occurred on Texas Eastern Transmission’s 30-inch, high-pressure gas line that runs from the Gulf Coast to markets in the northeast. The line’s owner, Calgary, Canada-based Enbridge, said in a statement it is aware of and responding to the incident.
Thursday’s explosion comes less than three months after an unexpected gas release occurred at the company’s nearby Danville Compressor Station in Lincoln County after a valve didn’t close properly, a federal database. The cause of that incident, on May 8, remains under investigation, according to the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
An Enbridge spokesperson said it was looking into the status of that investigation.
Video footage taken shortly after Thursday’s rupture shows flames shooting into the sky, lighting up the early morning darkness. An emergency management official said the flames were 300 feet high.
