LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2013 "Pappygate" scandal -- in which hundreds of thousands of dollars of Pappy Van Winkle and other rare bourbon was stolen -- "paints a picture of the bourbon boom," according to WDRB's Dalton Godbey.
"People will do anything, and that includes breaking the law, to get their hands on rare bourbon," Godbey says on the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast.
On the podcast, Godbey discusses his recent interview with Gilbert 'Toby' Curtsinger, the alleged "ringleader" of the thefts of bourbon bottles and barrels from the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Ky.
Curtsinger, who served a brief prison stint after pleading guilty to theft charges in 2017, is the subject of two episodes of "Heist," a new documentary series on Netflix.
Listen for free below, or find Uncovered by WDRB on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or other podcast platforms. Remember to subscribe for future episodes and leave a review of the show.