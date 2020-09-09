LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What does Louisville's incoming police chief have to say about police reform, Breonna Taylor and racial bias in traffic stops?
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer named Yvette Gentry, 50, interim chief of Louisville Metro Police Department.
Gentry sat down for a one-on-one interview with WDRB's Stephan Johnson shortly after Monday's announcement.
On the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, we play the full interview with Gentry. Then, Johnson offers his own observations about Gentry, whom he has known for years, and her return during a tumultuous period for the department.
Listen for free below, or find Uncovered by WDRB on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or other podcast platforms. Remember to subscribe for future episodes and to leave a review of the show.
Here's the video of Johnson's interview with Gentry: