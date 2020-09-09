Yvette Gentry 9-7-20

Yvette Gentry speaks to WDRB on Sept. 7, 2020, the day she was named interim chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What does Louisville's incoming police chief have to say about police reform, Breonna Taylor and racial bias in traffic stops?

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer named Yvette Gentry, 50, interim chief of Louisville Metro Police Department.

Gentry sat down for a one-on-one interview with WDRB's Stephan Johnson shortly after Monday's announcement.

Stephan Johnson - Reporter

On the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, we play the full interview with Gentry. Then, Johnson offers his own observations about Gentry, whom he has known for years, and her return during a tumultuous period for the department.

Here's the video of Johnson's interview with Gentry:

