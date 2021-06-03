LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Ford Motor Co. wants to snap back to work later this year to make up for lost time during the global semiconductor shortage, will the automaker's many supplier plants have the workers they need?
Or will those workers opt for any number of open gigs in the sizzling job market?
"I really think there is a potential issue here that is under-recognized; you can't just close these places and expect people to sit on their thumbs," WDRB.com business reporter Chris Otts says on the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast.
On the podcast, Otts and WDRB business reporter Katrina Helmer delve deeper into their recent story about how all the downtime at Ford's Louisville plants is affecting the dozens of automotive supplier plants in the region.
Workplaces like Martinrea in Shelbyville, Magna Seating in Shepherdsville and Metalsa in Elizabethtown have also had significant layoff time this year alongside Ford.
