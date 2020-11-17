LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When federal investigators informed Kentucky State Police that a handful of their troopers had been caught buying steroids illegally from a doctor in Florida, what did state police do?
It took WDRB's Gilbert Corsey nearly three years to get the full story. State police vigorously fought the release of their internal investigative records.
WDRB ultimately prevailed, and state police -- that is, taxpayers -- had to pay the station's more-than $10,000 in legal fees.
On the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, Corsey explains how he first learned about the story in 2017 and the arduous process of getting the documents, videos and interviews to bring it to air.
The story is as much about transparency at the state's largest police agency as it is about the underlying misconduct of the troopers.
"Kentucky State Police is not a private company ... Every dollar they get comes from taxpayers, so there is a higher level of accountability here," Corsey says on the podcast.
