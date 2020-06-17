LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The estimated percentage of Indiana residents with active cases of COVID-19 dropped sharply from late April to early June, according to the latest results from a study led by Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
Researchers estimate, based on random-sample testing, that .6% of the state’s 6.7 million people had active cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That’s less than half the 1.7% rate of active infection observed in the study’s first wave of tests in April.
At the same time, the percentage of Hoosiers estimated to have antibodies for COVID-19, meaning they have been exposed to the disease, rose to 1.5% in early June from 1.1% in late April.
Study leader Nir Menachemi, chair of health policy and management at Fairbanks School of Public Health, said the results show transmission of the virus has slowed.
“This was an example of Hoosiers successfully hunkering down during the initial outbreak,” Menachemi said, adding that social distancing, mask-wearing and hand hygiene have made a big difference.
The latest results also show that 43% of Hoosiers who contract COVID-19 have no symptoms, meaning they could be spreading the disease without realizing it, researchers said.
The researchers will conduct the next wave of testing in the fall, they said.
Related:
Indiana study estimates 186,000 Hoosiers had contracted COVID-19 by late April
Study finds southeastern Indiana has highest COVID-19 rates among overall population