LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Metro Department of Health & Wellness on March 25 ordered UPS to immediately “ensure all employees engage in appropriate social distancing” by staying six feet apart at the company’s Worldport global air hub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, according to records released Tuesday by Mayor Greg Fischer’s office.
The order came 10 days before a supervisor at the UPS hub died, apparently from symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
In the one-page order, the health department said UPS must comply “ASAP.” The order doesn’t detail the circumstances that gave rise to it.
"This was a minor situation involving a health inspector who visited our employee entrance on March 25, noticed that employees were not distancing themselves properly, and gave this paper to our Security managers who were there to meet him. The inspector asked if we had hand sanitizer at our entrance, which we did. He thanked us and left. He returned a few days later and saw no issues," UPS spokesman Jim Mayer said in an email.
UPS added: "We have been educating our employees on social distancing at our employee entrances and shuttles for weeks, and we continue to do so. However, social distancing is a shared responsibility. We ask that our workers use good judgment to avoid grouping as they come and go. To further assist with social distancing at our employee entrances, we have staffed them with Security employees, and we have added signage and ground markings to keep employees properly distanced."
Fischer’s office shared the order after WDRB inquired about whether local health authorities have examined conditions at UPS’ hub, where thousands of people work to sort and load packages on trucks and airplanes, for precautions against the spread of the virus.
UPS on Monday confirmed the death of a Worldport supervisor who is widely suspected of having contracted COVID-19, although there has been no official confirmation of his diagnosis, let alone where he may have contracted the disease.
The Atlanta-based company, in contrast with other large local employers like Ford, Amazon and GE Appliances, isn’t saying whether its workers have contracted the virus, citing “medical privacy laws.”
The Clark County, Ind. Health Department confirmed to WDRB on Tuesday that UPS has been notified that one of its workers -- a Clark County resident -- died April 4 after contracting COVID-19.
Clark County does not release names, but the health department's description -- a 55-year-old man with no underlying health conditions who was hospitalized at Norton Hospital in Louisville -- matches details provided to WDRB by an extended family member of the worker.
Meanwhile, the Louisville Metro Health Department has no knowledge of a UPS worker fatality related to COVID-19, but the Metro health department would only be involved in cases of Jefferson County residents, Fischer spokeswoman Jean Porter said.
Porter said the Louisville health department was prompted to examine UPS last month through complaints on the city’s public 311 phone line.
She did not immediately respond when asked if the department has followed up on the March 25 order.
“The health department has been to Worldport and has been in conversation with UPS about the steps necessary to ensure the safety of their workers, including sanitization and social distancing guidance,” Porter said in an email.