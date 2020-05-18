LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky reaches another set of reopening milestones with stores and restaurants this week, while things are unchanged in Indiana ahead of the Hoosier state’s next phase beginning Saturday.
Kentucky
Here’s what changes this week in Kentucky under Gov. Andy Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” plan:
As of today, government offices can reopen as long as they ensure “that no more than 50% of employees are physically present in the office on any given day and no more than 33% of the occupational capacity of the facility.”
Kentucky courts are still closed through May 31.
Beshear has issued an emergency order extending the expiration dates of driver’s licenses and license plates by 90 days, so no one should need to get those renewed this week.
On Wednesday, Kentucky’s “non-essential” retailers may reopen their physical stores and funeral homes may conduct in-person services. In each case, there is a capacity limitation of 33%, and people are expected to maintain a six-foot distance from one another.
On Friday, Kentuckians can once again to go restaurants, which have been open to in-person dining in Indiana since May 11.
But there are several restrictions, including indoor capacity limited to 33% (outdoor seating is unlimited).
Beshear’s preliminary guidance posted last week indicated that restaurants would be expected to use disposable utensils and to ensure that customers not sit with people with people who are not members of their households.
"I think our restaurants are so desperate to get people in their dining rooms, they will bend over backwards to comply," Stacy Roof, president of the Kentucky Restaurant Association, told WDRB last week.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said last week that his administration would relax red tape related outdoor seating in hopes of allowing more restaurants to add space for customers in parking lots and other adjacent property.
Indiana
In Indiana, there are no changes this week, but Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan enters its next phase on Saturday.
That’s when gyms will be allowed to reopen, and retailers will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity, up from the current 50%.
Indiana will also allow “social gatherings” of up to 100 people, up from the current 25.