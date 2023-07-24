CARROLLTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Repairs are planned for the U.S. 42 bridge over the Kentucky River after inspectors found a structural element had shifted during a visit in June, prompting a reduced weight limit for vehicles.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet hopes to receive a beam needed for the work as early as this week, then complete the $20,000 project "soon after" by lifting the bridge and resetting its bearings, spokesman Jake Ryle said.
That fix is expected to take one day and would involve closing the span. Drivers most likely would use Interstate 71 as a detour to cross the river.
"This issue is not an immediate threat to the public," Ryle said in an email. "The lowered weight rating was put in place to reduce the vibration on the bridge until a repair could be made. KYTC would close the bridge if there were ever any concerns to motorists."
The two-lane crossing between Carrollton and Prestonville carries roughly 7,500 vehicles per day, according to state data. The bridge, which was built in 1952, was rated in poor condition during an inspection in mid-July.
The permitted maximum weight for any vehicle using the bridge is now 10 tons, down from a previous restriction of 22 tons. A fire truck, for example, typically weighs at least 19 tons, according to state information.
Carrollton Mayor Robb Adams said last week that there could be delayed responses to emergencies and additional fuel and other costs to businesses whose vehicles have to take other routes.
"It affects everybody," he said in a Facebook video. "It affects a lot of people, so we're working on it. We're pushing hard."
Carroll County Schools said Monday that it is developing a plan for its buses to avoid the bridge when classes resume August 16, spokeswoman Jennifer Willhoite said. Details of that plan should be available in early August.
Adams said he has "safety concerns" about heavier trucks continuing to use the bridge. He warned that he believes the crossing will "shift again" even after the upcoming repair work is complete.
Ryle said the bridge will return to the 22-ton weight limit after the bearings are reset. Asked to respond to Adams’ concerns, he said, "The intent of this repair is to bring the bridge back up to its prior load rating until a full replacement bridge project can be completed."
The bridge is scheduled to be replaced as part of a $27 million project that already has secured state funding. Ryle said construction is set to begin around 2025.
