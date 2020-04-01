LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The president of the local union that represents GE Appliances factory workers said in a letter to members Wednesday that he is "exploring the possibility of taking a park wide strike vote" in light of the company's "unwillingness to respond" to the coronavirus pandemic.
GE Appliances has kept its Appliance Park manufacturing campus running despite worker concerns about the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the company said it would shutter one of the five buildings there for two days after a presumed case of the virus was discovered.
WDRB has reached out to GE Appliances for comment.
Dino Driskell, president of IUE-CWA Local 83-761, said in the letter that the union is "greatly disappointed" in the company's handling of the virus case in the dishwasher factory known as AP3.
"This is irresponsible and reckless and they should be ashamed of themselves," Driskell said. "We are pushing the company to respond to our demands and take this virus seriously park wide."
Mark Hardin, a 25-year GE Appliances employee who works in the Appliance Park refrigerator factory, told WDRB he would vote to strike.
"Nobody wants to strike, but we are ready. People are fed up," he said.
This story will be updated.