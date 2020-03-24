LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that a Kentuckian tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a "coronavirus party."
"This is one that makes me mad, and it should make you mad," he said. "We are battling for the health and lives of our parents and grandparents," he said. "Don’t be so callous to go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people."
There are 163 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, Beshear said, an increase of 39 since Monday.
