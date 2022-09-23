65 CRASH - 1 CRITICAL 9-23-2022.jpg

A wrecker is shown removing one of three vehicles in a chain reaction crash that left one person in critical condition on Interstate 65 south near Outer Loop. (Image courtesy Trimarc) Sept. 23, 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a chain-reaction crash Friday morning on Interstate 65 in Louisville.

According to a release from Louisville Metro Police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a three-vehicle crash on I-65 South near Outer Loop.

A driver and passenger from the first vehicle that was struck from behind were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The passenger was last reported in critical condition.

A person in the third vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

