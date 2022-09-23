LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a chain-reaction crash Friday morning on Interstate 65 in Louisville.
According to a release from Louisville Metro Police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a three-vehicle crash on I-65 South near Outer Loop.
A driver and passenger from the first vehicle that was struck from behind were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The passenger was last reported in critical condition.
A person in the third vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.