LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead and a woman is in "serious condition" after a crash on Eastern Parkway on Sunday evening.
Around 6 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a crash in the 1200 block of Eastern Parkway, near Cavalry Cemetery. A male driver lost control of his vehicle and hit another vehicle head-on. The man was taken to U of L Hospital, where he died. The woman driving the other vehicle was taken to the hospital, where she is in "serious condition," according to police.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
