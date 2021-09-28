LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 65 reopened on Tuesday afternoon after a fatal crash involving a semi and six vehicles in Bullitt County.
The interstate was shut down near the Shepherdsville exit before 6 a.m. and didn't reopen until about 12:30 p.m. Traffic was backed up to Lebanon Junction in the northbound lanes and back to the Gene Snyder Freeway in the southbound lanes.
Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin says one person died in the crash. Two other people were taken to the hospital, Youdis said, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Traffic was at a standstill for hours, as police investigated the crash that actually happened in the northbound lanes. Detours on to Preston Highway and other major highways quickly backed up.
To compound problems for commuters, there was a crash between a train and semi on Highway 44 that shut down the highway for a few hours. It reopened after 11 a.m.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.