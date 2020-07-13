LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is dead and three others injured after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.
Officers found a gunshot victim at 12th and Hill streets around 9:40 p.m., according to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Officers then were dispatched to a reported triple shooting at Seventh Street and Algonquin Parkway, and determined that the three victims there had also been shot in the area of 12th and Hill Streets.
All four victims were all taken to University Hospital where one of them died. The conditions of the other victims were not immediately available.
Police have not released any names, ages or any more details.
Mitchell said LMPD has no suspects.
Police asked that anyone with information on the shooting call LMPD's Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 574-LMPD.
This story may be updated.
