LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person was killed, and four others were injured after a shooting caused a crash on Interstate 64 West between Hurstbourne Parkway and I-264, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, officers responded to the crash scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found a single vehicle.
"It appears a shooting occured on the roadway causing the vehicle to crash," Ruoff said in a statement.
Four people were shot, according to Ruoff. One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, died from his injuries. The other three shooting victims, two females and a male, were taken to a hospital with what Ruoff said were "non-life threatening injuries."
Another female was injured in the crash but was not shot, Ruoff said. The female's injuries were not considered life threatening.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. I-64 westbound was closed as police reconstructed the scene. The road has since reopened.
There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
