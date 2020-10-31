LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on I-264 on Friday night.
Around 11:15 p.m., police say a moped was traveling west on I-264 near Third Street. The moped driver moved into the path of a car also traveling west. The car rear-ended the moped, causing the moped driver to fall off of the moped. A third car then hit the moped driver in the roadway.
The driver of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a helmet, according to police. The other vehicles involved stayed at the scene. The Traffic Unit is investigating.
