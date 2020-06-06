LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a small plane crashed in southern Indiana Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police.
The crash occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on Flint Ridge Road, in New Washington, Indiana.
ISP Sellersburg is investigating the crash of a single engine airplane near New Washington, Indiana. More detals will follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/vf5fJVrSxb— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) June 6, 2020
Debris could be seen scattered in a field in that area. Both the Clark County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana State Police responded to the scene.
ALERT: @ISPSellersburg confirms one dead in small plane crash in New Washington, IN. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/pUMmUjMMxa— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) June 6, 2020
