Small plane crash in New Washington, Indiana, on June 6, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a small plane crashed in southern Indiana Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on Flint Ridge Road, in New Washington, Indiana.

Debris could be seen scattered in a field in that area. Both the Clark County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana State Police responded to the scene.

