LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after a small plane crash in a residential area south of Indianapolis on Tuesday afternoon, reported by FOX59.
Police responded to the 4100 block of Weaver Avenue for a small aircraft crash on railroad tracks around 3:45 p.m. One person inside the plane was confirmed dead from the crash around 4:45 p.m.
The Federal Aviation Administration will be the lead on the investigation into the crash.
Indianapolis Metro Police said there is no outstanding threat to the surrounding neighborhood. Crews haven't determined the cause of the crash.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.