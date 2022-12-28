LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person was found dead after a mobile home fire in the Iroquois neighborhood Wednesday night, according to Louisville Fire.
Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper said firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 4400 block of Taylor Boulevard at 8:22 p.m.
Crews arrived on scene in four minutes and had the fire under control by 8:32 p.m., Cooper said.
An adult was then found dead by firefighters. No other injuries were reported.
Arson investigators are at the scene of the fire. No other details were immediately available.
