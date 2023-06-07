LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Wednesday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers with LMPD's First Division responded around 9:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Bank Street near North 20th Street. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man had been shot, and he was transported to University Hospital. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation, however, they have no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
