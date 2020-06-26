LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after his vehicle hit a tree on Dixie Highway Friday night.
Police said they believe the driver was southbound on Dixie Highway around 7:30 p.m., when he left the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a tree and rotated in a ditch, according to a news release.
The Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene near Katherine Station Road, where the driver was pronounced dead.
As of 8 p.m., Dixie Highway remained open with lane restrictions while police investigate.
