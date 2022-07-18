LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after they say two men were "intentionally struck" just before 2 a.m. Monday morning in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said First Division officers were called to the scene of the accident at the intersection of South 19th Street and West Jefferson Street at about 1:55 a.m.
Police believe two men were standing outside of a car, "when an unknown man, driving a pickup truck intentionally struck both victims."
The driver fled the scene. Both men were rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where one of them later died. The other man has non-life threatening injuries, Ellis said.
"Due to the circumstances and injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit is conducting this investigation," Ellis said.
Anyone with information on the accident can call LMPD anonymously at 574-LMPD or report it online here.
