KNOX COUNTY, In. (WDRB) -- An Edwardsport man dies in an ATV crash early Sunday morning.
Indiana State Police said its department, along with Knox County Sheriff's Office, responded to a single vehicle ATV crash near Chambers Cemetery and North Knox High School at 1:00 a.m. Sunday.
ISP said a preliminary investigation revealed Charles Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport, was operating his ATV on Albrecht Road. Hunt abruptly went off the roadway and into a ditch throwing him from the ATV near Oaktown Road.
The Knox County Coroner’s Office pronounced Hunt dead at the scene.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.