LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a shooting near the University of Louisville on Sunday night.
Around 11 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Montana Avenue, not far from U of L. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim believed to be in his late teens or early 20s. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the shooting happened outside.
Louisville Metro Police Department does not have any suspects. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
