LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male was shot Monday night in the California neighborhood and taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
Louisville Metro Police Department said the victim, whose age and name were not immediately available, had wounds that appeared not to be life threatening.
Officers found the victim at West Kentucky Street and South 17th Street at about 9:45 p.m., according to a news release.
Police did not immediately have any suspects and asked that anyone with information about the incident call 574-LMPD.
