LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday will mark 10 years since the disappearance of Lauren Spierer, a student at Indiana University.
Spierer was last seen around 4:30 a.m. on June 3, 2011, on West 11th Street and College Avenue in Bloomington.
Bloomington Police said she was headed home after a night out with friends but never got to her apartment at Ninth and College. She was reported missing later that day.
The police department said it has worked with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to look at surveillance video, conduct searches and interview hundreds of people. Even though it's been 10 years, police said the search for Spierer is still very active.
"Over the last three to four years, investigators have executed at least 10 search warrants and have received approximately 800 tips," Bloomington Police Chief Michael Diekhoff said. "Of those tips, over 100 of them required additional follow-up."
Police said the department has received nearly 3,600 tips in the case since 2011. Anyone with any information, no matter how small, is asked to call the Bloomington Police Department at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or 812-339-4477. Tips can also be sent to policetips@bloomington.in.gov.
