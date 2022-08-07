LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a unique ceremony on Sunday, 11 members of the same Louisville Boy Scout troop earned their Eagle Scout rank.
Even though there are just 11 of them, they called themselves "The Dirty Dozen."
"We call ourselves 'The Dirty Dozen'" Aiden Bizzell said. "It's what the adults named us when we first got into Boy Scouts."
Some of the 11 Boy Scouts have been in the same troop together since third grade.
"So you know we've known each other for awhile," Connor Gowin said.
Together, they've worked on 21 merit badges, with some earning as many as 45 badges.
"It is a difficult thing to do. I think they only say 4% of scouts actually obtain Eagle Scout," Bryan Gowin, troop master, said. "Scouts is one of the few organizations where a child can grow into a young adult."
Troop 386 has trekked more than 100 miles through New Mexico, braved 10-degree weather camping and canoed in Canada. But their lasting impact is what they have done in the local community — from restoring one of the first African American cemeteries in the state to collecting clothes for the homeless.
Eagle Scout is the highest advancement rank in Boy scouting, and it's not easy to earn.
"They're all my brothers," Bizzell said. "I'll know them all, remember them all and they're going to be great."
