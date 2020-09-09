EDITOR'S NOTE: The following news report contains sexually explicit information. Reader discretion is advised.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new report outlines some of the allegations against a former director of Transit Authority of River City, telling a sordid story of vulgar notes, sexual images and propositions for sex with employees.
The 124-page internal investigation of former TARC Director Ferdinand Risco contains sexually explicit pictures that aren't appropriate for our website.
The report says Risco sent the images to a female contractor for the transportation agency, showing "a picture of his penis and a woman's private covered like a banana split sundae."
Thomas Clay represents four women who say they faced sexually harassment from Risco.
"Mr. Risco inflicted substantial damage on these women," Clay said, adding that the images in the report are "graphic," "explicit" and "sexually unacceptable."
Three of the women settled with TARC to the tune of more than $500,000.
The report uncovers what they endured. It claims that on multiple occasions, Risco asked one woman to be his "F*** buddy." In March 2019, he pinned her against the wall and exposed his penis, according to the report.
Another woman says Risco repeatedly simulated masturbation in her presence and told her he wanted to establish a "Boom-Boom" room in the office for sex.
"This is a just quite disgusting and disturbing individual," said Theo Hamilton, president of ATU Local 1447, the union that represents TARC employees. "It is just a sad, sad event, man, for everybody that's involved."
The report says Risco tied promotions and pay to his inappropriate advances. It also accuses him of targeting Black women, mostly single moms who needed the money. In some cases, he's accused of creating new positions for them. One woman received $70,000 in promotions in 10 months.
"Some of them are still there," Hamilton said.
The consultant who received some of the inappropriate pictures entered into a sexual relationship with Risco. She was paid more than $250,000 by TARC, but the report says she did little to no work.
"The women did not come forward because Mr. Risco was very proficient in isolating them, making them feel demeaned and degraded to the point where they were intimidated not to come forward and that's why they didn't," Clay said.
Risco only led the busing agency for 14 months. He resigned in February.
TARC put a number of new controls in place after this investigation, including greater oversight from its board, a new code of conduct, a tip line to report harassment and workplace violations and a new office of the general counsel. TARC spokesman Eric King released a statement Wednesday evening:
"We strongly believe the remedies identified in this report, which have already been implemented, will ensure a positive, forward-thinking, service- oriented workplace culture for the next several decades."
Risco could not be reached for comment. TARC is suing him to recover settlement money and legal fees
No criminal charges have been filed.
