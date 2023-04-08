LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 13-year-old boy from Kentucky died while visiting the Gulf of Mexico in Florida.
According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the boy drowned Friday morning. It occurred at 3690 Scenic Highway 98 around 11:30 a.m.
Police said surfers helped rescue several juveniles who were struggling in the water about 65 yards off shore but there was one kid who couldn't be found.
The boy was then found dead in the waters by the OCSO Marine Unit. It's currently unknown where in Kentucky the boy was from.
