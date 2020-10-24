LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 13-year-old was killed, and five others were injured in an five-vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder, Louisville Metro Police said.
The crash, which occurred just after 8 p.m. near Stonestreet Road, blocked westbound lanes as authorities responded. Wesbound lanes were still blocked as of 10:30 p.m. according to MetroSafe.
In a statement, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell described the crash as a "a chain reaction collision."
The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and "several" others were taken to University of Louisville Hospital and Norton Children's Hospital with injuries that appeared not to be life threatening, he said.
Police are routing all westbound traffic on the Gene Snyder off the New Cut Road exit, according to MetroSafe.
