LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old is facing a murder charge after a police pursuit in Hardin County ended with a crash that killed a Radcliff man, according to Kentucky State Police.
The Elizabethtown Police Department requested assistance with a crash in Vine Grove just after 3 a.m. Friday, KSP said in a news release.
Elizabethtown Police tried to stop a car for speeding on North Dixie near Baptist Health Hardin, but the driver took off, leading the officer on a chase on Joe Prather Parkway.
KSP said the driver, a 15-year-old male, lost control and crashed at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Valley View Drive.
Jamari Whitfield, 20, of Radcliff, Kentucky, was a passenger in the car driven by the teen. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
The teenager was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital and transported to Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center where he faces a murder charge.
