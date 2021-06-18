LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A teenager was killed after losing control of his dirt bike and getting hit by a car.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Eighth Division responded to the reported crash just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the 10500 block of La Grange Road, near E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park, according to department spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
The coroner has identified the teen as 15-year-old Milo Lang.
Investigators believe Lang was traveling eastbound on La Grange Road on a dirt bike when he lost control and "separated from the bike," falling into the road where he was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound.
Lang was pronounced dead at the scene. Smiley said the driver of the vehicle that hit Lang stayed at the scene and no charges are anticipated.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
