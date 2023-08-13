LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Republican state lawmakers call for a special session to address JCPS' first day bus issues, Democrats said they would host town halls and offer solutions.
On the first day of school Wednesday, JCPS had a chaotic time with transportation. The district reported the last child didn't make it home until just before 10 p.m. and several families told WDRB News about the hours their child spent on the bus.
The district announced Thursday morning it was canceling school that day and Friday to work out the busing problems. Saturday, the district announced school would also be canceled Monday and Tuesday.
State Representatives Tina Bojanowski, Beverly Chester-Burton, Al Gentry, Daniel Grossberg, Keturah Herron, Nima Kulkarni, Josie Raymond, Rachel Roarx, Sarah Stalker, Pamela Stevenson, and Lisa Willner and their fellow Democrats in the Senate, Denise Harper Angel, Cassie Chambers Armstrong, Karen Berg, Gerald Neal and David Yates released a group statement Sunday.
It said the bus disaster was "unacceptable" and acknowledged the hardships of canceling school for families.
"We fully support public education and our public schools. As a community we must also hold JCPS accountable. It is critical that an actionable solution is created quickly," the statement continued.
The lawmakers said they are communicating with JCPS and other involved parties to figure out the transportation's short comings and what is the answer.
There was mention of future town halls in Jefferson County to further talk about it with families, but dates and times weren't released.
There will be a public forum Sunday starting at 2 p.m. at the Brown Park Pavilion in St. Matthews and is expected to last 90 minutes.
Five Jefferson County legislators are hosting the forum on Sunday afternoon. The goal is for them to meet with JCPS families who want to discuss the problems affecting the start of the school year.
State representatives Tina Bojanowski, Beverly Chester-Burton, Daniel Grossberg, Josie Raymond and state Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong are leading the forum.
Related Stories:
- JCPS cancels school for Monday and Tuesday as it continues to work on transportation issues
- will resume
- JCPS superintendent says splitting up the school district would be 'disruptive'
- JCPS hopes to return students to school by the 'middle of next week' as it works to fix 'transportation disaster'
- JCPS board member says NTI 'won't be' considered as district works through bus issues
- Kentucky state Republicans call for special session after 'epic failure' on JCPS' 1st day of school
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.