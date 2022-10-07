LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car hit and killed a teenager on a bicycle in Harrison County Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Middletown Road and Locust Point Road.
Police say the driver was on New Middletown Road and the 17-year-old boy was coming over a hill on Locust Point Road when the two collided. The driver tried to avoid the collision but failed to do so.
Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved but did take a blood sample from the driver as a precaution.
At the time of this writing, the teen has not been publicly identified.
"Please join us in prayer for the family of the bicyclist as they grieve the unexpected loss of their loved one," Sheriff Nick Smith posted on social media.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.