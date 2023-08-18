LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the murder of a man in the city's Russell neighborhood in June.
LMPD Spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the department's Homicide Unit arrested Samuel L. Crowder Jr., 18, and charged him with murder in connection with the shooting death of Darwin Morgan on June 26 at South 26th and West Madison streets.
According to an arrest citation, Crowder and two others fired several shots at the victim from a vehicle, killing him.
Police said surveillance video of the incident showed a vehicle involved in the shooting. The same vehicle was stopped by police a day after the shooting. Police said one of Crowder's co-defendants was driving the vehicle and admitted to police that he was driving it at the time of the homicide and gave them Crowder's identity.
Crowder is set to be arraigned in court Saturday morning. He's being held at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
